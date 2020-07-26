Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan shares adorable pic with nephews Ahil, Nirvan and niece Ayat

Actor Salman Khan is one doting uncle to his niece and nephews. On Sunday, the Dabangg actor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with nephews Ahil and Nirvan and little niece Ayat. While Ahil and Ayat are Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's kids, Nirvan Khan is the son of the actor's younger brother Sohail Khan.

Arpita Khan and actor husband Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child Ayat on December 27, which was also the birthday of Salman. Aayush also introduced Ayat to his fans and followers through an Instagram post. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” Aayush had written.

Salman also took to Twitter to express his happiness over the birth of his niece. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. It was supposed to release in April but the release date was pushed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage