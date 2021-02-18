Daler Mehndi lauds Rajat Sharma's Rs 64 lakh donation for Uttarakhand disaster

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi lauded India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's donation for the flood affected victims in Uttarakhand on Twitter on Thursday. He wrote about how he has always been appreciative of Rajat Sharma's kindness and simplicity and now after his donation of Rs 64 lakhs for those affected by Chamoli disaster, has only increased his respect in his eyes. Not just Daler Mehndi, but even yoga guru Swami Ramdev wrote about Mr. Sharma's generosity and tweeted, "Every patriot should take up the cause of helping those affected by the tragedy by joining the #ReliefWithRajatSharma campaign. Greetings to Rajat Sharma on his birthday."

Rajat Sharma, on February 18 morning which marks his 64th birthday donated for people affected by the disaster in Chamoli. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Many people asked me how will I celebrate my birthday this year. It has been said in the Shastras "People live for themselves, but those who live for philanthropy is the true meaning of life." Labourers in Uttarakhand need support the most. On my 64th birthday, I am making a humble contribution of Rs 64 lakh for them."

The massive devastation took place in Uttarakhand on February 7 after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier burst through its banks in Chamoli district. So far, 58 bodies of disaster victims have been recovered including 11 from a tunnel in Tapovan, while 146 people are still missing.