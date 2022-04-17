Baba Siddique's Iftaar party: Salman Khan, Rashami Desai, Karan Singh Grover and others attend

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Salman Khan greeted Baba Siddique at his Iftaar party

Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique hosted their annual Iftaar party in Bandra's Taj Land’s End on April 17. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Urvashi Dholakia, Rashami Desai, Muzamil Ibrahim, Ayaz Khan and his wife were among the first ones to arrive for the star-studded evening. The celebs posed for the cameras before entering the venue to enjoy the get-together and the mouth-watering dishes on the menu.

Rashami Desai wore a purple suit with golden embroidery. Urvashi wore a purple saree with a matching blouse and Karan Singh Grover kept it casual in a shirt and denim. Muzamil and Ayaz arrived at the gathering in traditional kurta pyjama. Salman Khan, who is a close friend of the Siddique family, arrived in a black shirt and denim. He hugged Sidiquie outside the venue and shared some playful moments before entering the venue.

Salman's family members like Atul Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan also arrived for the party. Kubbra Sait and Zaheer Iqbal were also snapped at the venue.

Check out pictures from the Siddiques' Iftaar celebration here.

Baba Siddique's Iftaar party sees the biggest celebs meeting under the same roof. This year, the celebrations are going to be more extravagant. A source revealed the delicacies that are being prepared for the party. “Special chefs are being flown down from Lucknow, Bangalore and Kashmir to prepare a spread of 75 authentic dishes including the original Lucknowi Biryani, Khichda, Dal Makhani, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Butter Chicken, Jalebi-Rabdi and so much other lip-smacking food,” they said.