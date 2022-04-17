Sunday, April 17, 2022
     
  5. Baba Siddique's Iftaar party: Salman Khan, Rashami Desai, Karan Singh Grover and others attend

Baba Siddique hosted his annual Iftaar party in a plush Mumbai hotel. Salman Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Rashami Desai and Muzamil Ibrahim were among the first celebs to arrive.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2022 19:48 IST
Salman Khan greeted Baba Siddique at his Iftaar party
Salman Khan greeted Baba Siddique at his Iftaar party

Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique hosted their annual Iftaar party in Bandra's Taj Land’s End on April 17. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Urvashi Dholakia, Rashami Desai, Muzamil Ibrahim, Ayaz Khan and his wife were among the first ones to arrive for the star-studded evening. The celebs posed for the cameras before entering the venue to enjoy the get-together and the mouth-watering dishes on the menu. 

Rashami Desai wore a purple suit with golden embroidery. Urvashi wore a purple saree with a matching blouse and Karan Singh Grover kept it casual in a shirt and denim. Muzamil and Ayaz arrived at the gathering in traditional kurta pyjama. Salman Khan, who is a close friend of the Siddique family, arrived in a black shirt and denim. He hugged Sidiquie outside the venue and shared some playful moments before entering the venue. 

Salman's family members like Atul Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan also arrived for the party. Kubbra Sait and Zaheer Iqbal were also snapped at the venue.

Check out pictures from the Siddiques' Iftaar celebration here.

India Tv - Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal at baba Siddique's bash

India Tv - actress

Kubbra Sait looks pretty in a yellow dress at a dinner party

India Tv - celebs

Mika Singh at Baba Siddique Iftaar party

India Tv - Salman Khan

Atul Agnihotri with his family at a get-together

India Tv - Salim Khan

Writer Salim Khan at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

India Tv - celebrity

Arbaaz Khan in casuals at a dinner party

India Tv - celebrity

Rashami Desai poses for the cameras at the Iftaar party in Bandra, Mumbai

India Tv - celebrity

Urvashi Dholakia at Iftaar party

India Tv - Celebrity

Muzamil Ibrahim at a Bandra get-together

India Tv - Iftaar party

Karan Singh Grover at Baba Siddique Iftaar party

India Tv - Iftaar party

Ayaz Khan and his wife at an Iftaar party

Baba Siddique's Iftaar party sees the biggest celebs meeting under the same roof. This year, the celebrations are going to be more extravagant. A source revealed the delicacies that are being prepared for the party. “Special chefs are being flown down from Lucknow, Bangalore and Kashmir to prepare a spread of 75 authentic dishes including the original Lucknowi Biryani, Khichda, Dal Makhani, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Butter Chicken, Jalebi-Rabdi and so much other lip-smacking food,” they said.

 

 

