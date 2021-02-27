Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan sends best wishes to Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi for Time To Dance

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to make her acting debut with Time To Dance. Also starring Sooraj Pancholi, the film is set for a digital release on March 12. Ahead of its release, superstar Salman Khan sent best wishes to the team. Taking to his social media, the Dabangg actor shared the trailer as well as the poster of the film featuring the leading duo. He wrote, "Wish you all the best team #TimeToDance"

On Thursday, the makers of the film released the trailer of Time To Dance. Isabelle took to Instagram to announce the trailer release of the film and wrote, "Presenting the trailer of #TimeToDance. Releasing on 12th March 2021." While Sooraj wrote, "Express your soul, one move at a time. TRAILER OUT NOW !#TimeToDance. Releasing on 12th March 2021."

Produced by T- Films UK Ltd Production and Lizelle D’Souza, the film is directed by Stanley Menino D’Costa.

On a related note, the artwork of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to be showcased on SGMF Art or Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation's Google Arts and Culture collection. An art work on Mother Teresa done by Salman Khan, who has been painting as a hobby for several years, will be put on display alongside pieces by other known artists including Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, and VS Gaitonde.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, "Awkward embarrassed n yet delighted, honoured, privileged n over the moon to display my work amongst such great artist n legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, & VS Gaitonde. In all humility thank u for the honour! @sgmf2020 @googleartsculture @agpworld #AGPWorld."