Salman Khan's power packed avatar in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’s BTS video sets internet ablaze | WATCH

Image Source : YOUTUBE/SALMAN KHAN FILMS Salman Khan's power packed avatar in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’s BTS video sets internet ablaze

The makers of Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai dropped the promotional featurette on Saturday. The video captures behind the scenes of the Prabhudheva directorial. Titled Inside the world of Radhe, the video features Salman Khan in an power-packed avatar. It also has interviews of the star cast of the film including Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Prabhudeva and Randeep Hooda.

The BTS video gives us a glimpse of how such a complex, elaborate production came into existence. It also explains how the fight scenes, stunts and visual effects were created.

Watch the BTS video here:

The trailer of Prabhudeva directorial got fans excited and they showered the actors with immense love and praise. Hashtags, 'Salman Khan' and 'Radhe' became the top trends on Twitter.

The film is scheduled to open theatrically on Eid 2021 across all Indian states where theatres are operational as per Covid protocols and will be available on the premium pay-per-view service platform Zeeplex.

ALSO READ: Dil De Diya Song Out: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez set the stage on fire in new Radhe song

The film is also scheduled to be released in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since lockdown last year.

Also read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer Out! Salman Khan promises action-packed blockbuster Eid treat