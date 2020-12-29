Salman Khan's new bulging biceps pic leaves fans in awe

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan shows off his big biceps in a new post

Bollywood actor Salman Khan flaunts bulging biceps in a new Instagram post he shared on Tuesday. The actor, who has celebrated his 55th birthday on December 27, posted a stunning picture of himself on social media. The picture made his fans go gaga over it as they got all impressed by seeing Salman’s well-toned and chiseled body. The superstar looks fighting fit and ready for action in the frame.

In the picture, the actor is dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with deep grey shorts. To complete his overall look, he opted for a cool skull cap and is looking absolutely handsome in the click.

"just being . . ." he wrote alongside the photograph.

Soon his post was flooded with heart and fire emoji. Popular TV actress Anita Hassanandani also dropped an awestruck emoticon.

On the work front, Salman is busy promoting his production "Kaagaz", directed by Satish Kaushik. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production. The film is based on the real-life story of Lal Bihari Mritak is out. Bharat, who has been marked as ‘dead’ in the official government papers, is waging a war for reclaiming his identity for 19 years.

Salman's upcoming acting projects are "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", "Kicks 2", and "Antim: The Final Truth".

Talking about Antim, the film stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in their first-ever onscreen collaboration. It is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The first look of the film was unveiled recently and it sees the two actors at war in an epic face-off. In his first look, Salman was seen in a full-fledged Sikh avatar.

Take a look at Antim's trailer her: