Salman Khan's Kick 2 to NOT star Asim Riaz, makers dismiss rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SALMANKHAN, ASIMRIAZ Salman Khan's Kick 2 to NOT star Asim Riaz

Salman Khan recently made his big-screen comeback after a four-year absence with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress is currently getting ready for Tiger 3. He's also working on the second installment of Kick. The first part of Kick was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and the film was one of the highest-grossing films of 2014.

Kick 2 is currently in production and fans have been waiting for news on the project. It was recently revealed that Asim Riaz has been cast in the film. Kick 2 makers quickly put an end to the speculation.

Earlier this morning, the Free Press Journal reported that insiders say Kick 2 will be released in 2024 and will star Asim Riaz alongside Salman Khan. "The film will be released in 2024," according to the source, and "an official announcement about Asim's role in the film will be made soon."

After the rumours, Nadiadwala Grandson shared an official page on Twitter. The tweet can be read, "We are working on our script for #Kick2 and this news is NOT TRUE! We request all the media houses to please clarify the news with us before printing (sic)."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently ecstatic at the success of his most recent movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which he just released. Along with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari, the film is directed by Farhad Samjhi. Salman recently extended gratitude to his followers and moviegoers on social media. The actor published a photo of himself on Sunday on his Twitter account. He stated, "Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u, really appreciate it #KBKJ."

Also read: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn veteran actor Mamukkoya's demise

Also read: Krushna Abhishek returns to The Kapil Sharma Show, says 'Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane wale hai'

Latest Entertainment News