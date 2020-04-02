Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan's father Salim mourns Abdullah's death: He survived truck accident recently

Superstar Salman Khan's nephew, Abdullah Khan, passed away on March 30 at the age of 38. Salman Khan, who is at his farmhouse in Panvel with his family got the news of the sudden demise of his nephew and took to social media to share the news of the sad demise of his nephew. Now, the actor's father and renowned screenwriter Salim Khan has opened up on the demise of Abdullah Khan, who was admitted to Kokilaben hospital. After complaining of uneasiness he was moved to a hospital in Bandra for further treatment. However, he breathed his last due to heart ailments.

Salim Khan, in an interview to Spotboye spoke about Abdullah's death and said, "“He had diabetes, which made his health deteriorate. Every patient behaves individually to medicines. Medicines didn’t work on him much. His heart gave up. He died of cardiac arrest".

He also added that Abdullah had survived a major truck accident recently. "He further added, “He was the only son of his parents. And, he had a girlfriend. She has also left for Indore. The cremation must be over by now. He was a very healthy and strong person before diabetes took over him. He was a lot into exercises. But yes, he met with a very serious accident some time ago", Salim Khan said.

Mourning the death of his nephew, Salman Khan wrote on Instagram "Will always love you.'

Several industry friends also expressed condolences for Abdullah.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page