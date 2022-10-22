Salman Khan recovering from dengue, to resume work post-Diwali | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FREAK4SALMAN Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan, is recovering from Dengue and should be back in action post-Diwali festivities. Filmmaker Karan Johar will replace the actor in the upcoming three episodes of the popular reality TV series Bigg Boss 16. Salman was diagnosed with dengue last week and he is recovering well.

"He (Salman Khan) was diagnosed with dengue last week and is recovering well. He should be fine after Diwali as he's resting," the source told PTI.

Karan has temporarily taken over the hosting duties of "Bigg Boss", the long-running Colors series. The filmmaker already serves as a jury member on the channel's ongoing dance show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

"We have been informed by Salman's team that he is unwell. He didn't come for a shoot this Thursday. Usually, he shoots 'Weekend Ka Vaar', the Friday and Saturday episodes, on Thursday itself.

"Karan Johar is filling in for Salman. He will shoot for three episodes for 'Bigg Boss' including the Diwali special, which will air on Monday, besides Saturday and Sunday episodes," the source had told PTI earlier in the day. The Bigg Boss team will announce that "Salman is unwell" and Karan has taken over the hosting duties in his stead on the show's latest episode set to air on Saturday night.

For the unversed, during the Weekend ka Vaar episodes, Salman is often seen discussing with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and taking them to task when needed. While earlier it was said that Salman will appear on Saturday's episode of Weekend ka Vaar, now it is reported that will be back after Diwali.

Salman Khan's Upcoming films

Talking about superstar's upcoming films, Diwali 2023 will mark the return of the star as Tiger with the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3. The film brings back the pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with a strong ensemble. The film has been shot across the globe with one of its kind action-packed experiences for the audience during the festive season of Diwali.

Not just Diwali, but Salman will also be treating fans on Eid 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be an Eid 2023 release. This will be his 10th Eid release in cinema halls after Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat.

