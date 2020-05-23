Image Source : TWITTER/MOHITBAGHEL Salman Khan's Ready co-star Mohit Baghel dies at the age of 26 due to Cancer

The year 2020 has been a really sad one for Bollywood after the industry lost some of its brightest stars. Yet again another loss to the industry has taken place with the death of a young and talented actor. TV and film actor Mohit Baghel passed away on Saturday after succumbing to cancer. The 26-year-old was known for his role of Amar Chaudhary junior in the 2011 film Ready in which he shared the screen space with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The news of his demise was confirmed by writer and director Raaj Shaandilyaa who took to Twitter and wrote a heartbroken message.

The tweet by Raaj reads, "Mohit, mere bhai itni jaldi kya thi jaane ki? Maine tujhse kahaa tha dekh tere diye saari industry ruk gayi hai. jaldi se theekh hoke aaja uske baad hi sab kaam shuru karenge. Tu bahot achi acting karta hai. Agli film ke set pe tera intezaar karunga.... aur tujhe aana hi padega. Om Sai Ram #cancer RIP."

Mohit belongs to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and was born in 1993. It was his love for acting that drew him to Mumbai as a child actor later which he began his career in showbiz in the comedy show Chote Miyan. For the unversed, Mohit and Raaj shared a great bond who had signed him for his next project.

He has also worked in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi. The actress even expressed her condolence on Twitter and wrote, "One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP #JabariyaJodi."

One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP🤎 #JabariyaJodi https://t.co/b0Gr6GpCxg — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 23, 2020

Mohit has also acted in films Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami and Gali Gali Chor Hai.

