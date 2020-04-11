Salman Khan provides food to daily wage workers after monetary help, fans laud him for working silently

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan provides food to daily wage workers after monetary help

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for his big heart and various charities. The actor came forward to support the daily wage earners in the film industry and supported them with monetary help during the coronavirus pandemic. Fans were still lauding his gesture as he started transferring the money into their accounts that his close friend and politician Baba Siddique revealed that the superstar has been providing food to the daily wage workers as well.

Taking to Twitter, Baba Siddique thanked Salman Khan for his help and lauded him for ensuring that no worker sleeps on an empty stomach. He wrote, "Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again" He also shared a photo of the truck filled with supplies for the daily wage workers.

Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/3zlW51MKOg — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

He also said, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!"

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry! (2/2) — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

As soon as the tweet surfaced the internet, Salman Khan fans were yet again impressed by the superstar. Twitterati thanked the actor for being the 'true hero' during the dark time and also lauded him for working silently towards the betterment of the people.

More reason to love Salman bhai ❤️ — Salmania💯🔛 (@Salmani11368164) April 10, 2020

True hero 💪👌. Salute Bhaijaan. — Sachin Gaikwad (@sachin261985) April 10, 2020

Very kind megastar 🤗🙏

Great golden heart personality🙏

So nice work👌 — Barkha Sharma (@BeingSKbarkha) April 10, 2020

Proud to be Bhaijaan Fan ♥️👏 pic.twitter.com/tIhJZRIkDH — Amit Lalwani (@AmitLalwani) April 10, 2020

Thank you Salman.

God bless you — chirag (@chirag10113614) April 10, 2020

Earlier, Salman Khan had pledged to financially help 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), since their livelihood has been severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. The federation’s president, B.N Tiwari, revealed, "After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association. We told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list."

On the other hand, fans have been waiting to witness Salman's magic on the big screen with his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22. However, it is most likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the shutdown on all television and film production work, the last leg of the filming is yet to be completed.

