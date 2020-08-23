Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATULREELLIFE Salman Khan performs Ganesh Chaturthi puja with family video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joined his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the celebrations of Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. Every year, Salman's family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with much fanfare. However, this time the celebrations were low-key due to coronavirus restrictions. Salman Khan performed Vighnaharta aarti with the whole family on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and, the video has now given viral across social media platforms.

Producer Atul Agnihotri shared a video of Salman Khan performing puja along with father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, brothers Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Take a look:

Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day festival, began on August 22 and will end on September 1 with Bappa's visarjan. The festival is celebrated across the globe and majorly in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The movie will also feature Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

He was last seen in 'Dabangg 3' which was released in December last year. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep.

