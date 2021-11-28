Salman Khan objects as fans pour milk on his Antim poster, asks them to feed it to underprivileged

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the country and the release of his films is no less than a festival for them. Similarly, when Antim: The Final Truth hit the theaters, fans thronged the cinema halls and celebrated the release with fervour. On Sunday, Salman took to his verified social media accounts and posted a video, where a number of people are seen pouring milk on his poster. Objecting to it, the actor said that there are many in the country who are struggling for essentials like drinking water and some of his fans are 'wasting' milk like this. He requested them to use this milk and help the underprivileged.

"Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta," he captioned the video.

A day before, the Bollywood superstar raised concern after a video doing the rounds on social media showcased firecrackers being used in a packed cinema hall during the screening of his latest release 'Antim: The Final Truth' caught his attention. The 45-second clip showcased that firecrackers were used when Salman made his appearance on the screen.

The 'Dabangg' star, shared a video of the sight and urged theatre owners to not allow firecrackers inside the hall as he said that using it "could prove to be a huge fire hazard."

Salman wrote: "Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others."

He added: "My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u."

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim: The Final Truth' also stars Salman's brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. It also marks the debut of Mahima Makwana.

