Salman Khan mourns death of Raam Laxman, music director of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJSHRI, INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Vijay Patil, Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan on Saturday mourned the death of music composer Vijay Patil of the celebrated Raam Laxman duo. Patil passed away in Nagpur earlier in the day. Raam Laxman had composed music for some of the biggest films by Rajshri Productions such as "Maine Pyar Kiya" (1989), "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" (1994) and "Hum Saath Saath Hain" (1999).

Morning the loss, the actor took to his verified Twitter account and wrote, "Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family."

Remembering the late musician, the official Twitter account of Rajshri posted on Saturday: "Music Composer Vijay Patil a.k.a Laxman of the iconic #RaamLaxman duo passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family in this tough time. Rajshri will always remember him for his immense contribution to the music industry. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Patil, known by cinema aficionados as 'Laxman' of duo composers "Raam-Laxman", started his journey in films with Marathi actor-comedian Dada Kondke's 1975 film "Pandu Hawaldar".

He gave the music for the movie with his collaborator Surendra under the name Raam-Laxman.

Surendra passed away in 1976, but Patil continued to compose under the same name, slightly changing it to Raamlaxman.

Patil took his initial lessons in music from his father and uncle.

He later studied music at the Bhatkhande Shikshan Sanstha.

In his over four decades-long career, he composed music for over 150 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri and worked with famous film directors such as Manmohan Desai, Mahesh Bhatt, GP Sippy, Anil Ganguly and Sooraj Barjatya.

-- with PTI inputs