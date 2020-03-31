Salman Khan mourns death of his nephew Abdullah, says 'will always love you'

Salman Khan mourns death of his nephew Abdullah, says 'love you'

Losing a dear one or a family member is such a pain and superstar Salman Khan is in the same as his nephew Abdullah Khan passed away on March 30. The latest reports suggest that Abdullah who lived in Indore was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital situated in Mumbai a few days back owing to health complications. Lung infection is being named as the reason behind his death. The entire family is left in grief after his sudden death. The Bharat actor also mourned the death as he shared a picture and captioned it as, "Will always love you."

Not just Salman, but his friend Iulia Vantur also shared a picture and captioned it as, "As u said “we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome” @aaba81 u left too soon #realstrong #rip." Have a look at their posts here:

Salman's co-actress from Jai Ho Daisy Shah also was left shocked and tweeted, "Will always love you my bestie...#RestInPeace"

Just a few months back Salman shared a video with his late nephew where he was seen lifting him up that went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, have a look at some other moments of the two together here:

The actor has these days moved into his Panvel farmhouse and is practising social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.