INSIDE Salman Khan's mother Salma's birthday bash: Helen dances to her songs; Harshdeep Kaur, Arpita attend

INSIDE Salman Khan's mother Salma's birthday bash: Singer Harshdeep Kaur gave many glimpses from Salman Khan's mother 80th birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Harshdeep posted a string of pictures. Thew celebrations were hosted by Salman's sister sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri. In the first picture, Harshdeep Kaur posed with Salma. In the next, we can see Helen dancing, and the third and fourth images featured Arpita and Alvira.

The last photo featured Harshdeep with her husband Mankeet Singh and Helen. For the occasion, all of them were dressed in black outfits. The singer also performed at Salma Khan's birthday bash.

Posting the photos, Harsheep wrote, "It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake (heart face emoji) Thankful for all the love & warmth (rose and red heart emojis)." To conclude her post she added Salma Khan, celebration time, 80th birthday, Salman Khan, Harshdeep Kaur and Arpita Sharma tags.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "Woaah! What an honour Congratulations," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "sooo proud of you Queen."

Meanwhile, Harshdeep Kaur is known for her blockbuster hit songs like 'Kabira' from 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Jalte Diye' from Salman Khan's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo', 'Zaalima' from 'Raaes', 'Dilbaro' from Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' and many more. ALSO READ: INSIDE Salim Khan's 87th Birthday: Salman Khan's father celebrates with family; enjoys delicious food

Veteran Bollywood writer Salim Khan tied the knot with Salma Khan in 1964 and are the proud parents of three sons- Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. Helen is the second wife of the screenwriter. The film producer also has two daughters- Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan.

