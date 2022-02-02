Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif to resume 'Tiger 3' shoot on weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will resume shooting for 'Tiger 3' from Saturday in Mumbai. In addition, the two will also fly to Delhi to wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the film from February 14 as the third wave slows down across the country.

As per a source, "Salman will resume the last big schedule of the film from this Saturday at YRF and then the biggest on-screen pair in Indian cinema, Salman-Katrina will shoot the crucial Delhi schedule from February 14th onwards."

"YRF is going to maintain supremely strict covid protocols as they have been following since the pandemic started. Salman and Katrina will mostly be travelling to Delhi on February 12 or 13 morning."

The source further reveals, "YRF has done a commendable job in managing the shooting schedule of such a big film and that too in the pandemic. Now, all eyes on them to pull off this Delhi schedule with strict mandates."

"Knowing them, they must have prepared themselves to a T. It is a very crucial schedule for the film and Salman-Kat will be filming for around 10-12 days in the national capital."