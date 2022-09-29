Salman Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs share best wishes for India's Oscar entry Chhello Show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEINGSALMANKHAN Last Film Show will be released in cinema halls on October 14

Salman Khan has shared his best wishes for the team of Gujarati feature film Chhello Show or Last Film Show after it was named India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. A week ago, Last Film Show was announced to be India's entry for the Oscars 2023. It will be released in cinema halls on October 14. Salman took to Twitter to congratulate the team on being selected as India's entry for the Oscars, as it edged past SS Rajamouli's RRR, which many believed would be entering the race from India.

Salman Khan wishes team Last Film Show

Salman Khan wrote in his tweet, "Best wishes to the team (sic)." Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar had also congratulated last Film Show team on entering the Oscars race from India.

Check out which other celebrities congratulated Last Film Show team on entering Oscars race.

About Last Film Show

Inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat, Last Film Show is set at the cusp of the digital revolution. Set in a remote rural village of Saurashtra, the film follows the story of a nine-year-old boy who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema when he bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching movies from the projection booth.

Last Film Show edges past popular Indian films to enter Oscars race

Earlier, Last Film Show was unanimously chosen over 17 films as India's official entry to the Oscars. It edged past SS Rajamouli's RRR, Ranbir Kapoor-led Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry to enter the Oscars race.

(With PTI inputs)

