Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for 'Tere Bina' song at his Panvel Farmhouse, share details (VIDEO)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is at his Panvel Farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown and spending time with his family and close friends. While he is bonding with his niece and nephews and enjoying some family time, he hasn't forgotten his fans and making sure that he keeps entertaining them. After his super hit 'Pyaar Karona' song that he released during the lockdown, Salman is all set to release his next song called 'Tere Bina', also starring Jacqueline Fernandez. the actor has already shot for the song at his farmhouse and will soon treat the audience with it on his YouTube channel.

Salman Khan shared a video of an interview with Walusha De Sousa in which he got candid about the song along with Jacqueline. He reveals, "Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and then I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain." He further reveals that the song was not able to incorporated in any of his film so he had to release it separately. He adds, "We took almost four days to shoot, however, we have not shown much of this property, because I don't want to show it." To this Jacqueline asks the reason and Salman says, "It's my home".. Watch the video here-

For Tere Bina, Salman Khan has worn many hats. He has sung the song and has also played the part of DOP. Earlier, Salman had treated the fans with 'Pyaar Karona' song which he has sung himself and had also written the lyrics along with Hussain Dalal. Sharing the special song on Instagram, Salman Khan said: "Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now!"

On the work front, fans have been dying to watch Salman Khan return to the big screen with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The film was supposed to release on Eid this year but going by the current circumstances, it's release date might get pushed forward.

