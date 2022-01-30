Salman Khan introduces himself to 'Pulp Fiction' star John Travolta, fans laud his humility

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IBADASSALMANIAC Salman Khan poses with 'Pulp Fiction' star John Travolta

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently paid a visit to Saudi Arabia and met 'Pulp Fiction' star John Travolta at an award function there. A video of Salman and John's meeting has been doing the rounds on the internet. Salman can be seen praising John for his performance in films and also introduced himself.

Salman can be heard saying, "I work in the Indian film industry. My name is Salman Khan." Salman and John's video has caught everyone's attention. Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, "Oh my god. Two bigwigs in one frame." "Really love the way Salman gave his introduction," another one commented.

On Sunday evening, Salman took to Instagram and thanked Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh for inviting him to the award function. The Radhe star was given the Personality of the Year Award at the ceremony, while the Pulp Fiction star received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

On the other hand, Salman Khan made headlines when he wished Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a happy marriued life during the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. During Sunday's episode, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor said, "Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho," following Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik's performance on Katrina's song 'Chikni Chameli'.

Katrina got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, following which the two returned to Mumbai after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggested was in the Maldives.

(With ANI inputs)