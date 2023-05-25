Salman Khan hugs little fan at airport in heartwarming gesture, debuts new look | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan hugs a young fan

It's a well-known fact that superstar Salman Khan loves kids. The actor was spotted in the wee hours of Thursday making his way to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. The superstar was seen at the Mumbai airport with his team of security as he headed to board his flight, where he met his little fan and beamed with joy. As he noticed a young boy trying to reach out to the actor, he stopped and gave the little one a huge-wide hug with all the smiles.

In the video, a kid is seen rushing to meet Salman at the Mumbai airport. As the actor noticed him, he tells his team to be at a standstill to allow the boy to approach him. He greeted the little boy with a warm hug and smile. Besides this, what caught fans's attention was Salman’s new look. The actor was seen debuting his goatee look at the airport.

As the video went viral, many took to the comments section and showered Salman with love. "Most misunderstood superstar. Just love this man," a comment read. "Bhai’s new look is just" said another. “Superb Salman Khan what a man yr awesome he’s style and heart are so good ... god bless him to grow up more and more," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Salman will be in Abu Dhabi for a couple of days as he is set to take centre stage with his performance at IIFA 2023.

On the professional front, Salman will be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In Tiger 3, fans will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo. "The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor. They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK and Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for," a source had earlier shared.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic stroll in Japan is all about love; see pic

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT: Salman Khan shoots promo video; Anjali Arora-Dheeraj Dhoopar expected to participate

Latest Entertainment News