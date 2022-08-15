Salman Khan hoists tricolour as he extends wishes on 76th Independence Day | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan

As India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today, superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram to extend warm greetings to everyone on the historic occasion. He shared a picture of himself hoisting the national flag while he posed with Indian Navy officers. "Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day( 75 years of Independence).. Jai Hind," Salman wrote. For the occasion, the actor donned white shirt and paired it with black trousers and black cap.

A few days ago, Salman took a day off from work to spend some time with the sailors in Visakhapatnam. From hearing about their lives, training, time away from loved ones, seeing the state-of-the-art vessel, cooking on the ship to doing push-up challenges, signing autographs, and hoisting the Indian flag, Salman had a fun-filled day with the members of the Indian Navy.

This is not the first time that Salman visited the Indian Navy. In 2014, Salman spent Independence Day with the Naval officers in Goa. Talking about his love for the armed forces, he even played the role of a naval officer in his movie 'Bharat' in which he starred opposite Katrina Kaif. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022: Salman Khan hoists Tricolour; Anushka Sharma, Sara & others extend warm wishes

Salman Khan's upcoming films

Salman Khan recently shot for a special song sequence in the upcoming film Godfather, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. In a unique set built in Mumbai, the Godfather crew was filming a special song, which will have India's superstars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan shake their legs together. The movie Godfather, which is being directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, is billed as a political thriller action movie. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer (2019). ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022: Patriotic dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & others from Bollywood films

Apart from this, Salman will be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Emraan Hashmi and Katrina and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde. Salman is currently in Ladakh with Pooja for the shoot of the song 'Bhaijaan' from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which will also star Shehnaaz Gill.

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' also features Venkatesh Daggubati. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

(With ANI inputs)

