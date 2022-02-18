Salman Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for India TV's Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan, Rajat Sharma share a light moment at an event

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday (February 18) took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma on his 65th birthday. The actor congratulated him on his and the channel's new look. The 'Dabangg' star tweeted, "Janam Din Mubarak Sharma Ji. Birthday par india tv ka new look, aap ka new look. Dono ke liye mubark baad! @RajatSharmaLive."

Take a look:

Rajat Sharma who is known for putting famous personalities on spot with his famous show 'Aap Ki Adalat' continues to bring noteworthy contributions to the field of journalism. On the occasion of his birthday, he shared a glimpse of the channel's modern look. He tweeted, "My team gave a surprise gift to me on my birthday today by launching the new and modern look of India TV. Thanks to the whole team."

"But I wonder, how did they keep it a secret? It is my pleasure to share this birthday gift with our viewers," he added.

Rajat Sharma thanked the viewers for their faith, support and immense love and assured them that India TV will continue to serve quality news without any compromise.

"A glimpse of the new look of India TV...but the spirit is the same: 'shor kam, khabarein jyada'. Thank you for your trust and love," he said.

India TV, India's leading Hindi news channel's new refreshing look is aimed at offering its viewers more visually pleasing experiences with a modern touch keeping up with changing times.