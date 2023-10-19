CONFIRMED! Salman Khan's feud with Arijit Singh ends, singer croons Tiger 3's THIS song

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif/Arijit Singh

After a nine-year-long feud, Salman Khan and Arijit Singh have finally reconciled. Salman, who had previously stated that Arijit would never sing for him, has now revealed that Arijit has sung a song for his upcoming film, 'Tiger 3'. Salman made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of the song. The news was shared by none other than Bollywood superstar himself. He took to his social media handles to share the poster of the first song from the abovementioned film.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who portray Tiger and Zoya in the film, look stunning in the first glimpse from the song. However, what caught everyone's attention was Salman's caption, where he wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." The caption indicates that the song in 'Tiger 3' is Arijit Singh's first-ever song for Salman Khan, creating even more excitement for the upcoming release. Take a look:

Arijit snapped at Salman Khan's apartment

Earlier, the singer was snapped leaving 'Tiger' actor's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. The reported meeting between the two has stirred up 'reconciliation' speculation among fans, especially given the history of their long feud. For the unversed, their fight took place during an award function in 2014, where the former was hosting the event when the singer came on the stage to receive the award. "Tu hai winner (You’re the winner)?" Salman asked Arijit. To this, the singer replied, "Aap logon ne sula diya (You all put me to sleep)." Following this, Arijit’s songs were removed from Salman’s films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Sultan. ALSO READ: As Salman Khan ends 7-year old feud with Arijit Singh, singer's apology letter goes viral: 'Insulted you...'

Later, the singer had shared a public apology letter for Salman Khan on his Facebook handle and urged him not to delete a song he sung for the actor’s film, Sultan. In his letter, Arijit mentioned that he had made numerous efforts to apologise to Salman Khan through text messages and emails but did not receive any response. He also clarified that he never intended to insult Salman and expressed a deep desire for Khan to forgive him.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the most-awaited instalment from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The action-thriller will hit the silver screen on November 12, on the occasion of Diwali. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will also see Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy in key roles and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in a cameo role.

