Salman Khan extends financial help to ailing actor Faraaz Khan, Kashmera Shah calls him 'most genuine person'

Former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, Rani Mukerji's Mehendi co-star and son of senior actor Yusuf Khan, is currently fighting for his life in a Bengaluru hospital. Faraaz has been admitted to the ICU. Multiple reports state that Faraaz was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia. Now, superstar Salman Khan has extended help to the ailing actor and has been paying his medical bills. Actress Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram to share the news.

She wrote: “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan.”

