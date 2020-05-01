Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan extends best wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez for new film Mrs Serial Killer

New movie Mrs Serial Killer is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the titular role, along with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Now, good friend Salman Khan has extended his good wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez on social media. Sharing a poster of the film, Salman Khan wrote, "Congratzz Jacky on your new show on Netflix ! #MrsSerialKiller @jacquelinef143".

The synopsis of the film reads, "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent."

Mrs Serial Killer showcases the story of a wife, who goes to every possible limit in order to prove that her husband (played by Manoj Bajpayee) is innocent. Manoj Bajpayee, who is framed by a cop (Mohit Raina), is seen manipulating his wife Jacqueline, to get himself out of the situation. In the process of saving her husband, Jacqueline finds herself trapped in a series of unwanted situations. Though there is no give-away as to who the mysterious killer might be. However, all the signs cryptically hint towards Jacqueline.

