Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan drives a tractor while farming and leaves fans amazed. Watch video

Superstar Salman Khan's fans are aware of the fact that he has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown in the country took place. Since the shooting were stalled, the actor was indulging in a lot of fun activities at the place where he has been staying with his family and friends including Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez etc. Not only this, but his social media activity also increased during this time where he showed his fans how he was working out, cleaning the place, enjoying nature, horse-riding, etc. The latest addition to the list is farming which he has been doing for quite some time now. In the latest video the Kick star shared on his social media, he can be seen giving an insight into how he spent his weekend by enjoying farming and driving the tractor in the fields.

Taking to Twitter, the Dabangg actor shared a video in which he was seen wearing a basic t-shirt and black lowers while driving a tractor over the field and helping others in farming. Captioning the same he wrote, "Farminggg."

Have a look at his latest post here:

This isn't the first post he has shared about enjoying farming as previously he shared photos in which he was seen drenched in a pool of mud while the other one shows the actor moving in the rice field.

Salman during the course of the lockdown also launched his own YouTube channel on which he has released his three tracks including-- Pyaar Karona, Bhai Bhai and Tere Bina.

Watch them here:

On the work front, Salman was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. His next project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is been directed by Prabhu Deva and features Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage