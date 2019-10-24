Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Salman Khan during Dabangg 3 trailer launch: Radhe will be a 'baap' in the cop action genre

Salman Khan during the trailer launch of Dabangg 3 opened up about his next project Radhe which will hit the screens on Eid next year.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 7:45 IST
Salman Khan during Dabnagg 3 trailer launch: 'Radhe' will be a 'baap' in the cop action genre

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan plays a cop once again in the recently-announced "Radhe". The film marks his return with director Prabhdheva after "Wanted", which saw him play an undercover cop, and the upcoming "Dabangg 3", which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey. Salman says "Raadhe" will be a 'baapa' in the cop-action drama genre.

"Radhe was my character's name in 'Tere Naam' (2003) and again, we used the same name for my character in 'Wanted' (2009). But this ('Radhe') is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with aWanted'. If you want to go into that format or genre, then this ('Radhe') will be a baap of 'Wanted'," said Salman, about his upcoming film, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of his next release, "Dabangg 3".

Salman attended the event with "Dabangg 3" co-actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, the film's director Prabhudheva, and producers Arbaaz Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Dwivedi on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"Radhe" is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year. A few days back, Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: "Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi."

On why he announced "Radhe" with the poster of "Dabangg 3", he said: "If we had announced 'Radhe' on its own, then 'Dabangg 3' would have taken a backseat, and people would have started talking only about 'Radhe'. That's why, we decided to do it in this particular manner."

The motion poster reads: "The story behind Chulbul Pandey.. Dabangg 3. 20th December.. aur hum aapke saath Christmas bhi manaenge aur Eid bhi.. Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, half good fully mad."

Produced by Sohail Khan, "Radhe" will mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva. The director helmed Salman's 2009 release "Wanted" and the upcoming "Dabangg 3".

There have been reports that Salman's "Bharata co-star Disha Patani will be seen sharing screen space "Radhe", but the news is yet to be confirmed.

