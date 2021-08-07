Follow us on Image Source : SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in Tokyo Olympics: 'This is amazinggg'

Megastar and an ardent sports lover Salman Khan on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for bagging a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj created history as he became the first from the country to win gold in track and field in the Olympics. The 23-year-old from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Lauding him, Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture of the golden boy, writing, "Well done Neeraj, this is amazinggg. Congrats god bless n keep the hard work n dedication going @Neeraj_chopra1 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020."

Earlier actors from the film industry including Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan among several others have conveyed their best wishes to Neeraj on his golden win.

Neeraj began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan's professional front he recently commenced the shooting of his upcoming film Tiger 3 along with actress Katrina Kaif. "The new schedule of 'Tiger 3' has started today in Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from here. Salman and Katrina's fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August," a source informed.

"Tiger 3" is the third part of the spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif. The first instalment "Ek Tha Tiger" directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second "Tiger Zinda Hai" was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

