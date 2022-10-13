Salman Khan celebrates Pooja Hegde's birthday on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pooja Hegde birthday

Salman Khan and the team of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' celebrated Pooja Hegde's birthday in full spirits. The team sang for the leading lady, cut birthday cakes for her and had a little celebration on the film set. In a video shared on SK Films Instagram account, Pooja can be seen cutting the cake while Salman, Jagapathi Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati can be seen happily singing and feeding the actress. Jassie Gill was also present there.

"Wishing the gorgeous @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday from the team of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan @beingsalmankhan @venkateshdaggubati @raghavjuyal @thesiddharthnigam @jassie.gill @shehnaazgill @palaktiwarii @vinali_bhatnagar @iamjaggubhai_ @farhadsamji @shamiraah28," the caption of the video reads.

Talking about her working birthday, Pooja in a statement said, "I think there wouldn't be a better way to step into a new year, doing what I love, shooting. Plus on set birthdays have its own fun. The audience will see a different side of me in this film. I can't wait for its release!"

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji, who earlier directed the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey'. The film also features Daggubati Venkatesh in lead. Produced by Salman Khan Films, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki' Jaan is slated to release at the end of 2022.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is Salman's first film of 2022 and had its official title logo recently revealed with a short teaser to introduce the lead character from the film. The teaser was shared by Salman on his social media with a caption, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan". The teaser with its length of just over a minute, gives a glimpse of Salman's look. The actor's iconic bracelet too features in the video as he rides a cruiser Motorcycle and walks through the Ladakh Valley.

The superstar was in Ladakh with his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and this announcement video too was shot in the same schedule.

Coming back to Pooja, she will also be seen in 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu and a film with Vijay Devarkonda.

Don't miss these:

Pooja Hegde's HOT gym looks are to die for | Birthday special

Kantara Hindi Box Office: Regional film to challenge Bollywood releases Doctor G & Code Name Tiranga

Latest Entertainment News