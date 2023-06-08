When Salman Khan took a dig at Priyanka Chopra on quitting Bharat: 'Mere sath nhi kaam karna, got better film'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's feud

After talking about leaving Bollywood as she had beef with people and became a part of politics, Priyanka Chopra sent ripples in the industry when she recalled her early days when a director wanted to see her underwear while shooting a striping scene. While not much have been told about the same, Priyanka became a topic of discussion when she quit the leading lady role in Salman Khan’s Bharat at the last minute. Katrina Kaif had to step in for her. While people formed their own opinions about probable reasons, PeeCee never addressed the issue. However, Salman, during LoveRatri's press conference spoke in length about the same.

He had said, "We are really happy for her. Agar uss waqt humko yeh pata chalta ke unhone waha ek bahut badi film sign ki hain, aur yeh thora pehle pata chalta, hum waise hee unko rokte nehi. 10 din pehle pata chala. Shooting shuru ho gayi thi neri lekin unke schedule se 10 din pehle pata chala ki woh picture chorhna chahti hain. She had come home and I said, ‘Of course, if you don’t want to do it, don’t do it’. Uss waqt kuch alag reason diye gaye the humein ((We are genuinely happy for her. If we had known at that time that she had signed such a big film, and if we had found out a little earlier, we wouldn’t have stopped her anyway. We came to know just 10 days before. The shooting had already started, but she decided to leave the project 10 days before her schedule. She had come home, and I told her that if she didn’t want to do it, she shouldn’t. At that time, a different reason was cited)."

"But, shaadi ka reason ho ya picture ka reason ho, ya unko India mein nahi kaam karna abhi, ya unko mere saath nahi kaam karna, unko sirf Hollywood films ya TV shows karna hain, joh bhi unka reason hai, we are really happy and supportive about her doing good work. She’s making Hindustan proud, vahan pe naam roshan kar rahi hain. (Anyway, whether it was for her wedding or the film, or not wanting to work with me, or only wanting to work in Hollywood films, we are supportive of her pursuing good work).

Later, we (Bharat team) thanked Priyanka Chopra and went for Katrina Kaif, who already had a jam-packed working schedule but she said 'yes' and managed to shoot for the film.

What next for Salman Khan?

Bollywood Bhaijaan is all set to star in Tiger 3 alongside Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is slated to release on Diwali 2023. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in an extended cameo.

