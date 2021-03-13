Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares photo from Antim sets. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSHERA Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares photo from Antim sets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera took to his Instagram to share an unseen picture of him from the sets of his upcoming film Antim. In the picture, the superstar can be seen sporting his fiery look. Donning a red turban, he sports a black vest paired with jeans and holds a mug. His look is completed by a heavy beard and a thick kadaa (bangle worn by Sikh men).

Salman's bodyguard Shera can be seen standing next to him in the picture. He captioned the image saying, "Throwback Friday."

Earlier in January, Shera had shared another picture from the Antim sets in which he was seen flaunting a turban just like Salman Khan. He wrote, "Will stand with you till death do us apart! Love you Maalik @beingsalmankhan."

The makers of Antim have already released the teaser of Mahesh Manjrekar's film. The first glimpse was shared by both Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma on Instagram. On one hand where Bhaijaan wrote, "Antim begins..," Aayush on the other captioned, "Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati Hai..Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat.#Gratitude #AntimFirstLook."

Have a look at the teaser here:

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, "Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard. There is high security on the sets to ensure that his look does not get leaked. Salman wants to take his fans by surprise."