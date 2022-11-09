Salman Khan arrives at Uunchai screening, Sooraj Barjatya promises Prem's return | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya at Uunchai screening

Salman Khan reunited with Sooraj Barjatya at the screening of Uunchai in Mumbai. The film is all set to release in cinema halls on November 11 and huge expectations are riding on it. At the film's premiere event Bollywood stars from Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, to Kajol and Kangana Ranaut and many others arrived, but Salman's presence was a special one. Sooraj and Salman have collaborated on many hit films together and fans are eagerly hoping for the director-actor duo to reunite. As they came together and spoke to the media, Sooraj shared some good news for the fans.

Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya to reunite?

Sooraj Barjatya has given Salman Khan one of his most popular on-screen characters, Prem. The Bollywood superstar has worked with Sooraj on films like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). Time and again possibility of Sooraj and Salman's collaboration gets fans stoked and at the Uunchai screening, Sooraj hinted that he may reunite with Salman in the coming time.

Speaking to the media on the question of their reunion, Sooraj said, "Prem will return." Salman added, "Prem will return and he will make sure that he gets married. Even the title is registered, 'Prem Ki Shaadi'."

About Uunchai film

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the release of Uunchai. Featuring Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa as four friends in their twilight years, the Sooraj Barjatya-directed drama follow these characters on a trek that turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. The film also features Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra.

