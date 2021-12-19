Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor dance to 'Jumme Ki Raat' song at Praful Patel's son's wedding ceremony

Bollywood celebrities can make any event memorable as recently Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others danced their heart out at the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son Prajay Patel in Jaipur. Several videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the above-mentioned celebrities can be seen shaking their legs to Salman's hit song 'Jumme Ki Raat' and singer Sukhbir Singh's famous track 'Sauda Khara Khara'.

Fans became extremely excited to see Salman grooving. "Hahahaha. Salman literally set the stage on fire," an Instagram user commented. "Sallu bhai and Majnu bhai (Anil Kapoor) rock," another one wrote.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni are also in the Pink City for Prajay's wedding functions.

On the professional front, Salman was recently praised for his performance in the recently released 'Antim: The Final Truth' co-starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern', has the superstar playing the character of a Sikh cop. The plot of the movie primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor, will soon be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' where he will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Also, he has Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer "Animal", scheduled to hit screens on Dussehra 2022. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing relationships of the protagonists.

(With ANI inputs)