Salman Khan, Alisha Chinai's rare video goes viral; fans say, 'Bhai bring back this hairstyle' | WATCH

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned a year older on Monday (December 27). The actor had a fun-filled birthday bash with his friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse. Fans from all around the world poured in their heartfelt wishes for the actor on social media platforms. They created interesting videos and picture collages to mark his day special. One of his very old toothpaste ad went viral on the internet. It featured a young Salman with singer Alisha Chinai.

Take a look:

The video brought back a lot of childhood memories for the 90's kids. In the short clip, Salman and Alisha can be seen solving a crossword puzzle in the newspaper. Their innocence filled netizens hearts with lots of love. Several fans were also curious to know what would have been Salman's age during that time. One of the users wrote, "90s time best time." Another appreciated Salman's hairstyle and wrote, "Bring back this hairstyle." Fans also poured love for Alisha and one of then said, "I miss Alisha. She is was so pretty." Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also liked the video.

Salman Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988. However, he made his debut as a leading actor in 1989 with Sooraj R Barjatya's romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya.

He was last seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth', which was rereleased on ZEE5 on December 24. Currently, the actor is hosting Bigg Boss 15. Soon he will be resuming the shoot of Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. On his birthday the actor announced that SS Rajamouli's father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, is writing the script of the second instalment of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Revealing the title, the actor added that Mr Prasad has named the film "Pawan Putra Bhaijaan." Further, Salman claimed that post 'Tiger 3', the sequel of 'No Entry' will happen.

