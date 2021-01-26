Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman, Aamir Khan drench in patriotic spirit, send greetings to fans on 72nd Republic Day

Urging people to stay united, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Twitter to wish fans on 72nd Republic Day. The actor had a special message for his followers. He wished that people would repay the nation with love, kindness, and affection. While Salman shared a powerful message about love and unity, actor Aamir Khan shares a beautiful photo of unfurling the National Flag as he sends his greeting to fans.

The 'Bharat' actor tweeted, "Happy Republic Day to all. Public ke saath mill jull ke raho, reunite, repay with love affection kindness n rejoice. Jai Hind'".

Happy Republic Day to all. Public ke saath mill jull ke raho , reunite , repay with love affection kindness n rejoice . Jai Hind! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2021

Drenched in the patriotic spirit, Aamir took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo wherein he can be seen unfurling National Flag as he extends his wishes. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Ganatantra Divas ki hum sab ko dher saari shubh kaamnayein.” Aamir is seen looking up at the flag as he takes the pride in unfurling it.

Talking about Aamir Khan’s work front, he will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be seen in his upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film, which was delayed due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, will open on Eid now. It is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. However, Salman is currently shooting for 'Antim: The Final Truth' with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

As the country celebrates the 72nd Republic Day, markets to public places, everything has been decorated with the tricolor, and songs of patriotism can be heard on every street. On the celebratory occasion, many Bollywood celebrities too took to their social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans. From Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate the occasion with their fans. The day holds a special significance to the entire nation as on this day our country was declared a sovereign republic, free from the colonial rule of the British.