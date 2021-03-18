Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAHAYEK Salma Hayek's daughter inspired her to grow her veggies

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that her 13-year-old daughter Valentina inspired her to sign her latest project. The 54-year-old actress has joined the "Million Gardens Movement", aimed at inspiring people to grow their food.

"I think my daughter's generation is so smart and I'm constantly in awe of how she and her friends want to make this world a better place, particularly when it comes to climate change and our environment," she told Hello Magazine.

Valentina was born to Hayek and her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, in 2007.

"The world would be a much healthier and happier place if we all could grow and eat more fresh food. As a mother this is everything," she added.

The not-for-profit movement is backed by a number of celebrities including Harrison Ford, Nicole Scherzinger and Karlie Kloss.

"Healing begins in the garden. Just getting outside, putting your hands in the soil and planting seeds a few times a week really helps me stay grounded. And makes me feel like a child again! And yes, I confess, I genuinely love hugging trees," said Hayek.