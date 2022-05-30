Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALIMMERCHANT/MIKASINGH Salim Merchant shares deets about Sidhu Moose Wala's yet-to-be-released song, Mika Singh wants strong action

Following the untimely demise of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, singer-composer Salim Merchant is extremely saddened. " I'm shocked and saddened by the news.. Sidhu was a gem," Salim wrote on Twitter. He also revealed that he had worked with Sidhu Moose Wala and they were about to release their collaborative song soon. "Our song was going to release very soon .. this is unbelievable," Salim shared. Meanwhile, singer Mika Singh has requested the Punjab Government to take 'strong action' against the criminals behind the heinous crime. On Sunday, Singer Mika Singh shared an image of himself with the late singer, as he paid condolences to his family on Twitter.

Mika shared a streak of tweets, in the first tweet he wrote, "I always say I'm proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @iSidhuMooseWala killed in Punjab by Punjabi's. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace."

Mika retweeted the tweet, "My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking."

Further, he posted a video with the late singer in a tweet and wrote, "Bro [?] @iSidhuMooseWala [?] you've gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line #Dildanimadasidhumussewala.." His subsequent tweet went like, "Rabb ina di aatma nu shanti deve te apne charna ch nivas bakshe.. Satnam Waheguru".

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a firing incident in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The shocking incident happened after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and more than 420 other people.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.