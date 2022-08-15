Salaar Update: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel announce film's release date with a new poster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRASHANTH NEEL Salaar's new poster

Salaar Update: Prabhas' much-awaited action entertainer is all set to be released on 28th September 2023. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film high-voltage actioner and Prabhas' fans cannot wait to see him in his most ferocious, raw and rugged avatar. On the occasion of Independence day, the makers released a new poster from the film as they announced the release date.

Billed as a "pan India" project and produced by Hombale Films, the film will see Prabhas play a "violent character". Sharing the new poster, Hombale Films took to its social media accounts and wrote, "'Rebel'ing Worldwide on September 28, 2023" referring to Prabhas' 2012 action-film Rebel in its announcement. Even Prabhas took to his Instagram account and shared the poster. Along with the poster, he wrote, "#TheEraOfSalaarBegins. See you at the cinemas from 28.09.2023. #Salaar"

Salaar is an out-and-out mass action and adventure film which is shot around the globe in countries such as India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The first installment of the project is already completed, and Prabhas will soon shift his entire focus to completing the last installment. While the entire team is going extensive with their effort to execute the film well, the maximum grind will go into VFX for which the makers have hired a foreign studio to complete this. ALSO READ: Is KGF star Yash making a cameo in Prabhas-starrer Salaar? Here's what we know

In Salaar, Prabhas is paired opposite Shruti Haasan. The movie also has Prithviraj Sukumaran. Besides the leads, the project will further star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. ALSO READ: Ek Tha Tiger turns 10: Salman Khan says 'journey continues' as he announces Tiger 3's release date

At the time of the film announcement, the Telugu actor said Salaar has provided him with an exciting opportunity to delve into a role he hasn't played before. "This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," he had said.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Adipurush and Project K in his pipeline. Based on the Ramayana, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 12 next year.

