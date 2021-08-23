Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOMBALEFILMS Salaar: Jagapathi Babu as Rajamannar in FIRST LOOK poster of Prabhas starrer leaves fans intrigued

Baahubali actor Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus Saalar directed by KGF fame Prasnath Neel is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers on Monday surprised the fans with the release of the first look of Jagapathi Babu and introduced him in the character of Rajamannar. Undoubtedly, the actor's intense and rugged look is winning praises from both the audience and critics alike. He can be seen with a beard, nose ring and wrinkled face in the close-up shot which is revealed in the poster.

Take a look:

The makers of the film had earlier announced the release date of the film with a new poster. Taking to Twitter, the KGF director wrote, "Rebelling Worldwide #Salaar On April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all."

Saalar a pan India project and is produced by Hombale Films. The film also stars Shruti Haasan. Prabhas will reportedly be playing a violent character, something he hasn't done so far in his films. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role.

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said in a statement.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, it will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur while cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.