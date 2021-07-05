Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TIMELESSINDIANMELODIES Saira Banu shares update on Dilip Kumar's health: He is healthy and will be discharged soon

Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, is healthy, his wife Saira Banu said on Monday. Taking to the official Twitter handle of the actor, she gave fans the health update and wrote, "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan."

Speaking about the current health condition of the legendary star, Saira Banu told ANI on Saturday that although his health is stable, he will not be discharged today. "Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon," she told the news agency.

The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital, Khar on June 30, after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. This is the second time this month that the veteran actor has been admitted to the hospital. He was hospitalized on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.