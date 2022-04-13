Saira Banu is 'extremely distressed' after Dilip Kumar's death, says 'cannot get out of the loss'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu - the widow of legendary actor, the late Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar has been able to come out of the shock of his death. Veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears Banu, 77, finds it difficult to come to terms with reality and says she doesn't want to step out. Speaking to an entertainment portal, she revealed that she is neither an outgoing nor a party person and she doesn't know how to overcome the loss.

"I am extremely distressed; I cannot get out of the loss. How do I get out of it? I just can't," she told ETimes. "Everything was so fine, just the two of us together. I loved sitting at home with Sahab. Anyway, I am not an outgoing person or a party person. Today, I don't want to step out," she said.

In the same interview, she said, "I need Sahab so desperately in my life," and added, "I know there have been other people in similar circumstances and have come out from that phase, but perhaps my attachment was stronger. Sahab was an extraordinary man."

Starting her acting career as a teen in 1961 with the film "Junglee", Saira Banu went on to become one of the topmost heroines in the 1960s-1970s era, working with the leading actors of the day and starring in the biggest films.

In the past few years, she earned legions of admirers for the manner in which she stood by and cared for her husband Dilip Kumar who was ailing for several years before he passed away on July 7 aged 98.

Shortly after the actor's demise, a grief-stricken Saira Banu suffered a minor heart attack and was rushed to a hospital. After spending some time in the sight of doctors and prompt treatment, she recuperated and was released from medical facilities.