Saira Banu decides to close Dilip Kumar's Twitter account, thanks fans for love and support

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VPSECRETARIAT Saira Banu decides to close Dilip Kumar's Twitter account

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar wasn't very active on social media but his Twitter account was actively handled by his close family friend Faisal Farooqui. He had been keeping fans updated about the actor's well being before he died on July 7. On Wednesday, Farooqui took to Dilip Kumar's Twitter account and revealed that with consent of Saira Banu, they are closing it.

Faisal Farooqui announced, "After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support."

Dilip Kumar was 98 when he succumbed to age-related health problems. He died at a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of the day.

On the other hand, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital earlier this month after suffering from a minor heart attack. According to eminent cardiologist Dr Nitin S. Gokhale, the left ventricle in her heart had stopped functioning and led to ingress of water in her heart and lungs. "The problem has been controlled for now and she is medically much better now. We shall shift her out of the ICU tomorrow (Thursday) and then decide further measures," Gokhale said.

Saira Banu's health sparked concerns on social media with many praying and wishing for her speedy recovery and early discharge from the hospital.

Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in 1966. With Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar co-starred in films such as Bairaag, Duniya, Gopi and Sagina.