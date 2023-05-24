Saif Ali Khan turns heads in pink shorts, fans mock 'Kareena bhabhi ki hai?' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Saif Ali Khan turns heads in pink shorts

Saif Ali Khan, known for his fitness and good looks, effortlessly nails every look he tries. On May 23, the actor was captured by paparazzi outside his home, sporting casual attire consisting of a T-shirt and pink shorts. The shorts grabbed the attention of netizens, who swiftly took to social media to playfully tease and comment on his choice of colour.

The viral video showcases Saif confidently stepping out of his residence, waving at photographers, and getting into his car, exuding a dashing aura.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Jaldi me Kareena ki pehn li kya". Another user commented, "Ye aaram ka mamla hai." A third user wrote, "When you can't find your own shorts." A user also wrote, "Looking handsome."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The 2022 film also starred Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani in supporting roles. It is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

Now, he will be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The Hindu mythological film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The epic saga stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on 16 June 2023. Besides this, the actor has also collaborated with Jr NTR for Devara, previously titled NTR 30.

