Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA/SOHA/KARISMA Saif Ali Khan turns 50: Kareena Kapoor with baby bump, Soha & Karisma have a blast. Watch quirky videos

Chote Nawab aka Saif Ali Khan has turned 50 today on August 16. The celebrations began on Saturday night in the presence of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak. To make the day even more special, everyone even posted pictures and videos from the birthday celebration along with a heartwarming post. What caught everyone's attention was the quirky videos that the actor's wife and actress Kareena shared on Instagram in which her baby bump and pregnancy glow were quite visible. The couple was seen standing next to the birthday cake. The boomerang video was captioned, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life."

Next in line came the birthday wish of Saif's sister Soha who shared a sweet note for her brother that read, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2." Karisma also wished the Omkara actor and wrote, "Happy 50th Saifu ! Coolest brother in law ever #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration".

A report in MidDay stated, "Initially, they had an elaborate plan for Saif's 50th birthday, which included a grand celebration at the Pataudi Palace. Though a party is in order later, the family plans to cut through the grimness in the air with one too many cakes." However, the coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport.

ALSO READ: Randhir Kapoor, Ibrahim react to news of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan expecting second child

The guests were even clicked outside their house on Saturday. Check out the pictures here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karisma Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

For the unversed, Saif and Kareena, who already have a three-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan, announced their second pregnancy. They said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Soha soon poked fun at Saif and shared a picture of him with the words "The Quadfather." The post was captioned as, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever."

On the work front, Saif has films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Amazon Prime Video series Dilli in the pipeline. Kareena, on the other hand, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage