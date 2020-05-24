Saif Ali Khan treats wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma with biryani on Eid-ul-Fitr

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORSAIFALIKHAN Saif Ali Khan treats wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma with mutton biryani on Eid-ul-Fitr

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor had an "insane lunch" - mutton biryani, prepared by actor and best chef Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Karisma took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of the biryani made by Saif on the occasion of Eid. On the image, Karisma wrote: "Chef Saifu bestt mutton biryani ever!! Insane lunch." The picture also had "Eid Mubarak" and "Yum" stickers.

Kareena re-posted Karisma's image on her Instagram Stories. Check out the photo here-

The B-Town siblings on Saturday shared a picture of their sons, giving a glimpse of what the star kids are upto amid lockdown. In the snap, we see Kareena's son Taimur watching his cousin Kiaan (Karisma's son) as the latter hones his Taekwondo moves over video call. Re-sharing Karisma's post, Kareena wrote: "Loves of my life ...#MyBoysInLockdown."

A few days ago, Kareena shared an image where her husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has palm prints of the duo as well as Taimur's. Kareena wrote, "Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life... SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso"

Kareena Kapoor Khan's post went viral in no time. While fans loved Taimur's art masterpiece, Saif Ali Khan's salt and pepper beard look also earned much attention. The actor looked handsome in the casual look with glasses. Check out-

On the acting front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on screen in the film Angrezi Medium, which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, the actress has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman.

