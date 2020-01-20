Monday, January 20, 2020
     
Saif Ali Khan slammed for saying Britishers gave the 'concept of India'

Saif Ali Khan was reacting to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's criticism of being factually and historically incorrect. Saif said that the film is no history and the concept of India didn't exist till Britishers gave one.

New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2020 16:10 IST
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan played the role of Udhay Bhan in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been breaking box office collection records. The Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a week of its release despite facing tough competition from Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. The film based on the life events of Maratha warrior Tanhaji has also been at the receiving end of criticism. A section of people has accused the makers of distorting facts in the film. Reacting to criticism of Tanhaji and its historical authenticity Saif said that Tanhaji is just a film and not history. He went on to make a few more comments about Indian history that have irked people online. A video clip from Saif's interview with film critic Anupama Chopra has been making rounds on the internet.

Reaction to a question about Tanhaji's politics, Saif said, "For some reason, I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was.”

He added, "I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Many slammed Saif for his comments. Read some of the reaction:

Saif's son Taimur's name started trending on Twitter after this video clip surfaced online.

