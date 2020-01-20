Saif Ali Khan slammed for saying Britishers gave the 'concept of India'

Saif Ali Khan played the role of Udhay Bhan in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been breaking box office collection records. The Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a week of its release despite facing tough competition from Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. The film based on the life events of Maratha warrior Tanhaji has also been at the receiving end of criticism. A section of people has accused the makers of distorting facts in the film. Reacting to criticism of Tanhaji and its historical authenticity Saif said that Tanhaji is just a film and not history. He went on to make a few more comments about Indian history that have irked people online. A video clip from Saif's interview with film critic Anupama Chopra has been making rounds on the internet.

Reaction to a question about Tanhaji's politics, Saif said, "For some reason, I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was.”

“There was no concept of India till British came”



When your student gives a duffer answer but teacher gives full marks. No wonder this stupid Film Critic refused to review #TheTashkentFiles and now is unhappy with the success of @ajaydevgn’s #Tanhaji pic.twitter.com/QmoYh2lQfK — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 19, 2020

He added, "I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Many slammed Saif for his comments. Read some of the reaction:

"There wasn't a concept of India till British came..." : A "history buff" Saif Ali Khan..



Bhai, Phir Britishers ne apni company ka naam "East India company" Johnty Rhodes ki beti ke naam pe rakha tha?? — Prasanna ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ (@PrasannaMagdum) January 19, 2020

What did Vasco da Gama or Columbus set out for? if India wasn't there before the Brits,🤔mind you they died a century before British east India company ever set foot on Indian shores? would b interesting if she reviews her husbands movie on Kashmir pandits genocide🤔 — Sanket Rao (@sanketrao) January 19, 2020

Saif's son Taimur's name started trending on Twitter after this video clip surfaced online.

why did she refused to review, anyways i think it s circle to make each other happy, she also wants to be people who are more star like on media — Rajinder Sharma (@1979sharmma) January 19, 2020

What else can be expected from a guy who named his son after one of the most barbaric invader that existed in history.

He claimed his share in the fame and money from the money and is now showing his true colors. — Middle Class Indian (@MiddleClassInd2) January 19, 2020