Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAKPATAUDI Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba counts days until he becomes 'Quadfather' ahead of Kareena's delivery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second baby. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is already nine months pregnant and will pop any time now. Ahead of Kareena's delivery, her sister-in-law Saba took to her Instagram, stories to share a countdown until Saif becomes a 'Quadfather.' Saba shared the popular meme which shows Saif in a fierce look along with a collage of pictures of Kareena and Taimur.

Saba wrote, 'The Quadfathe' along with the 3-2-1 countdown gif. When Kareena and Saif had announced their second pregnancy back in August last year, Soha Ali Khan had shared the 'quadfather' meme originally to wish the duo. She had written, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!"

Announcing the arrival of their second baby, Kareena and Saif had said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena."

The duo got married in 2012. They also share a son, Taimur. Saif also has son Ibrahim and daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha next. On the other hand, Saif will next be seen essaying a dark character in Om Raut's ambitious "Adipurush", which stars Prabhas. He has described the role as electrifying and demonic. He will also be seen in horror comedy "Bhoot Police", which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.