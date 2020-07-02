Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIF_ALIKAN Saif Ali Khan says he has been a victim of nepotism, gets trolled

After the shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the topic of nepotism in the Bollywood industry has gained momentum yet again. Soon after the 'Kai Po Che' actor's death, various Bollywood star-kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, etc as well as filmmaker Karan Johar were lashed on social media. Now actor, Saif Ali Khan, in a recent conversation with The New Indian Express, has shared his opinion on the same and revealed that he himself has been a victim of nepotism. Not only this, but he also shared his thoughts over actress Kangana Ranaut's remarks on the director when she called him the 'flag-bearer of nepotism.'

Saif once appeared at controversial chat show Koffee With Karan with Kangana Ranaut. Talking about the Queen actress remarks, Saif said, "I have no idea what Kangana was saying on Koffee with Karan because I don’t think like that. As far as Karan is concerned, he has made himself a large symbol and it seems like he’s attracting a lot of flak for it. The truth is always complicated. There’s much more to it but people aren’t interested in that. I hope the tide is over and better things shine through."

Talking about how he has been been a victim of nepotism he said, "There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront."

Soon, people on Twitter started sharing their opinions in the form of jokes and memes over Saif's revelation. Have a look at how he got brutally trolled:

When Saif Ali Khan says that he’s a victim of nepotism and Twitter trolls him

Kareena Kapoor Khan: pic.twitter.com/el96WvX3VS — Sharanya (@sharanya_saha_) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan says even i had been victim of Nepotism.

Real strugglers to Saif :#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/9d6dHoSEUv — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 2, 2020

“When Saif Ali Khan Says ,

He is an Victim of Nepotism„



Outsiders : pic.twitter.com/0XluUenJRb — Ankur : cinemaphile 😉 (@AnkurVerma99) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore was a big actress and his father Mansoor Pataudi was one of the richest persons back then and still he says that he had been victim of Nepotism.#SaifAliKhan be like : pic.twitter.com/UNbvf8RWz6 — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan : I am a victim of Nepotism.



Peoples : pic.twitter.com/zNzzBxAzmx — Memes Buffering 🇮🇳 (@ashishcasm) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali khan complaining about being a victim of nepotism



Me to saif ali khan:- pic.twitter.com/EQ4i6MhSi0 — Utkarsh (@BihariBaabu_) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan: I have struggled a lot



Kareena: pic.twitter.com/joP8NeCwTO — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) July 2, 2020

"Saif Ali Khan"

Nepotism products claiming to be victim of nepotism



Le outsiders- pic.twitter.com/QCIwnDETv4 — Shashank (@Shashankbkulal) July 2, 2020

*Saif Ali Khan says he was a Victim Of Nepotism*

I won't mind If Arjun Kapoor says he was a Victim of Good Acting pic.twitter.com/APrYCH6zcO — Sagar Goswami 🇮🇳 (@SagarSarcasm) July 2, 2020

Not only Saif Ali Khan but also Taimur has been a victim of Nepotism pic.twitter.com/DeOcfLbblc — SUJEET KUMAR GUPTA (@sujeetgupta112) July 2, 2020

When Saif Ali Khan was getting movies there was no nepotism in the film industry. Now that he is not getting many movies he is suddenly a victim of nepotism. — Mahatma Modi 2.0 (@prabhat24318376) July 2, 2020

Saif will be making a guest appearance in late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. Calling him a 'talented and good-looking actor, Saif said that he wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. Not only this, he even said that he got a feeling that Sushant was brighter than him.

For the unversed, Sushant's film will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. As a tribute to the lost star, the movie will be available to both the subscribers and non-subscribers.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. He became a household name through daily soap Pavitra Rishta opposite ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Later in 2013, he made his Bollywood debut through 'Kai Po Che' after which he went on to give impressive performances in movies like Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage