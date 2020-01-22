Saif Ali Khan reveals how his divorce with Amrita Singh affected Sara and Ibrahim

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been quite vocal about each and every aspect of his life-- be it his kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and Taimur or ex-wife Amrita Arora or current Kareena Kapoor. The handsome hunk got married to Amrita in the early 90s when they were quite young but decided to part ways soon. Ever since there was a silence on the actor's lips but the two have been on quite cordial terms in order to raise their kids. Well now, Saif has finally broken his silence on the same and revealed how life after divorce has been peaceful for both of them and how it affected their children but they built a modern family set-up.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Saif said, "It's the worst thing in the world. It's something that I still feel I wish it could be different. I don't think I will really be okay with it ever. There are certain things that can't be and I try and make peace with them and myself by saying that I was 20 and quite young. So much changes. You like to think of parents together but they are individual units too. So everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also."

ALSO READ: Have you seen Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding card yet?

Saif and Amrita

Further talking about how children feel when their parents get separated, he said, "No child should be deprived of a warm home. You have to make the most of whatever situation you are in. Life is beautiful and nobody can be sitting around, complaining too much. Sometimes, having two parents together might not be the best thing for anyone. A nice stable home is a wonderful environment and that's what you would like to share with your kids."

Saif Amrita with kids

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana broke up with boyfriend Chow for Asim Riaz? Her new song suggests so

On the work front, Saif is gearing up for the release of his next film Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala. Meanwhile, his daughter will be seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Check out the trailers of both the films here:

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar post wedding rumours with Aditya Narayan turns beauty in black

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries